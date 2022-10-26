Smart meters for transparency, quality power supply: CMD

Vijayawada: Chairman and managing director of AP Southern Power Distribution Corporation (APSPDCL) and AP Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL) K Santosha Rao said here on Tuesday that the smart meters are being fixed to the agriculture pump sets to ensure quality power supply, transparency and accountability.

He said in a statement that the motors and transformers would not be burnt if the meters are fixed. Moreover, quality power supply would be ensured. The correct power usage could be found out and suitable capacity transformers could be arranged if necessary. He asserted that the farmers need not pay a single rupee from their pockets as the government would directly transfer the bill amount into the accounts of the farmers and the money would be transferred to the discoms (distribution companies) by the farmers.

The CMD said that the farmers would be empowered to question the discoms in case of deficiency of service since there would be transparency. He recalled that the government had recently spent Rs 1,700 crore for setting up feeders to improve the quality of power supply. The government had made sure to replace the burnt out transformers within 48 hours, he pointed out.

Smart meters were installed to

the farm motors in Srikakulam district on trial basis and it has been proved that the power distribution loss has come down by 15 to 20 per cent as a result.

It has been decided to install 18.50 lakh smart meters along with MCB, capacitor and earthing across the state each at a cost of Rs 14,455 for which the Central government would provide 60 per cent subsidy. The MCB would help protect the transformer from damage due to overload.

Santosha Rao said that every year 45,098 agri transformers were being damaged causing a loss of Rs 102 crore to the discoms. With the installation of capacitors, this could be prevented, he remarked. All the agriculture meters are three-phase in AP.

The state government signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to purchase 7,000 MW solar power to supply 9-hour power supply during daytime to the agriculture pump sets.