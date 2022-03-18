South Central Railway records Rs 10,000 crores revenue through freight loading

Vijayawada: South Central Railway, overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, has crossed a major milestone in freight revenue in the current financial year. The zone has recorded a whopping Rs 10,000 crore in freight revenue for the year 2021-22 (up to March 17th) by loading 112.51 million tonnes (MTs).

The SCR's conscious efforts in capturing new traffic and in improving the existing traffic have resulted in achievement of this endeavour.

The growth in freight loading has been across the entire freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels. The relentless efforts of the SCR officials to attract freight business towards the Railways combined with continuous monitoring of the movement of freight trains has helped in increasing 17.7 percent in revenue and 17.3 percent in loading as compared to the previous financial year.

The major contributors for this growth are commodities such as coal with loading of 53.78 MTs, cement with 32.339 MTs, food grains with 7.980 MTs, fertilizers with 5.925 MTs, container services with 2.137 MTs, raw material for steel plants with 4.14 MTs and other commodities such as alumina powder, fly ash, granite, sugar and others with 5.80 MTs.

Introduction of various freight incentive schemes and enhancement of freight handling facilities including infrastructure at several way-side stations has helped in registering robust growth in both freight revenue and loading. In addition, the newly formed business development units (BDU) at both divisional and zonal level have contributed its might in improving the zonal freight basket.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore appreciated the SCR team for their committed efforts in registering the best freight loading figures and also achieving the landmark revenue of Rs 10,000 crore in freight segment. He advised the officials to continue the same momentum in order to scale new heights in freight loading and revenue performance of the zone.