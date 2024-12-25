Speed up Bhogapuram airport works: CS to officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed the officials and the agencies concerned to complete the Bhogapuram international airport works as per schedule.

Addressing first coordination committee meeting on Bhogapuram airport at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the chief secretary said that along with the airport works, steps should be taken to set up Central government institutions, including customs, immigration bureau, CISF secretariat and health wings. He said that connectivity from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram airport should be improved.

Secretary N Yuvaraj, AP Maritime Board CEO Pravin Aditya, and representatives of international airports and civil airports were present.

The chief secretary also reviewed on AgriGold victims issues and directed the officials to do justice to AgriGold victims. He asked the CID officials to see that the cases are solved as soon as possible to render justice to AgriGold victims.

Speaking on the occasion, CID IG Brijlal said 23 GOs were issued regarding AgriGold issue. He said the case related to nine states and the company collected deposits to a tune of Rs 6,380 crore from 19,18,865 depositors. He said necessary steps have been taken to resolve the cases.

AP IIC vice-chairman and MD Abhisikhth Kisore, secretary, law, G Pratibha Devi, home secretary Vi-jaykumar participated.

Later, presiding over crime and criminal tracking and network system (CCTNS) and inter operable crimi-nal justice system (ICJS), Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that the crime and criminal tracking and network system should be strengthened.

He said police department should procure necessary software as per the guidelines of Central govern-ment. The state government has to raise the issues of crime and criminal tracking system at zonal council meeting to beheld on January 31 at Delhi.

Earlier, CCTNS, ICJS project nodal officer and Vijayawada police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu gave a power point presentation on the project. He said that the state government submitted an action plan costing Rs 238 crore for implementation of the project and the Central government released Ra 88 crore.

The CCTNS project is being implemented jointly by both Central and state governments with chief secre-tary as chairman, and DGP and secretary, home, as co-chairmen.