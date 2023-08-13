Srikakulam: Green Army plants saplings

Srikakulam : Green Army representatives appealed to people to plant saplings thoroughly at all open places, educational institutions, residential areas to prevent Global Warming and drastic changes in climate. Green Army representatives planted saplings at Sondipudi and Govindapuram road junctions in Palasa mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Green Army founder and president, Bonela Gopal, Sondipudi village Surpanch, Ch Nalini Srinivas appealed to people to plant saplings on holidays to protect of environment.