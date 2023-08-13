Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Srikakulam: Green Army plants saplings
Highlights
Green Army representatives appealed to people to plant saplings thoroughly at all open places, educational institutions, residential areas to prevent Global Warming and drastic changes in climate
Srikakulam : Green Army representatives appealed to people to plant saplings thoroughly at all open places, educational institutions, residential areas to prevent Global Warming and drastic changes in climate. Green Army representatives planted saplings at Sondipudi and Govindapuram road junctions in Palasa mandal on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Green Army founder and president, Bonela Gopal, Sondipudi village Surpanch, Ch Nalini Srinivas appealed to people to plant saplings on holidays to protect of environment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS