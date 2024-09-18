SRM-AP signs MoU with ed-tech company

Amaravati: SRM University-AP signed the MoU with the ed-tech company—Programming Hub to explore the possibility of integrating AI-powered marketing into the academic curriculum, facilitating a new age of empowered marketers.

The MoU was signed by CEO of Programming Hub Siddhesh Joglekar and Registrar of SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar in the presence of Dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, and others at SRM-AP on Tuesday.

The MoU will assimilate AI-powered marketing into the teaching pedagogy of the business programmes offered at Paari School of Business to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The partnership will also launch a 120-hour part-time weekend-only world-class certification programme in AI and Marketing.

SRM-AP and its management precinct, Paari School of Business, continue to expand their network, fostering collaborations with reputed companies to provide their students with innovative and constructive programmes that will make them the powerhouse of the future.