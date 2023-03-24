Surprise win for TDP in MLC polls

The MLC election results announced here on Thursday evening gave a major shock to the ruling YSRCP. While the YSRCP had put up seven candidates, only six could win the polls. The seventh seat went to the TDP candidate, a BC woman and former Vijayawada Mayor Panchamarti Anuradha. She got the stunning victory with 23 votes. This means that there was a cross voting in favour of her from two YSRCP rebel MLAs and two others.





The two rebel MLAs who had probably voted for the TDP are Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy of Nellore. It remains to be known who the other two from the YSRCP who had indulged in cross-voting.Elated with this victory which comes close on the heels of winning three MLC seats of Graduates' constituencies, including Rayalaseema, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram and poll manager Payyavyula Keshav said, "God has written a new script now." They recalled the comment made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly in 2019 soon after winning the elections with record majority. He had then said, "After 2014 elections, Naidu purchased 23 MLAs of YSRCP and now TDP got only 23 seats and the results also came on May 23. The God has written a beautiful script with 23," the Chief Minister remarked.





Quoting this, the TDP leaders said, "God has now written a new script. March 23, 2023. TDP candidate got 23 votes." Reacting to the TDP candidate's victory, Minister Jogi Ramesh alleged that the TDP lured some of their MLAs. He said they would find out who indulged in the cross-voting and their fate would be sealed. If one looks at the pattern of votes polled, two ruling party members Jaya Mangala, who had defected from the TDP to YSRCP, and Kola Guruvulu had got 21 votes each on first preference counting. Finally, Jayamangala won with second preference votes.





Sources said the YSRCP had doubts regarding about 10 MLAs, including the two rebels. That is why they took all necessary measures like giving codes to the MLAs and held luncheon meetings in private hotels and held several rounds of mock polling. The poll management from both the YSRCP and the TDP was perfect. The AP Assembly has a strength of 175 members, and all had exercised their right to vote. In fact, by noon almost all the ruling party MLAs had cast their vote. Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna cast their votes at 12.30 pm, followed by other TDP MLAs. Nellimarla YCP MLA Appalanaidu was the last person to cast his vote at 2.30 pm. He was brought to Vijayawada in a special flight from Visakhapatnam. His son got married at Visakhapatnam in the morning. Immediately after the Muhurtam, party in-charge Y V Subba Reddy brought him to Vijayawada in a special flight.