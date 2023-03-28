Swaminarayan Trust members call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada (NTR district): Members and representatives of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday. They informed the Chief Minister about their readiness in establishing international schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula.

Considering their proposal, the CM said that he is ready to provide any kind of assistance and elaborated on the transparent policies being followed for the development of the education sector in the State. Chief Minister Jagan also said that well-trained human resources and infrastructure are available in the State and gave his nod to allot necessary land for the establishment of international schools.

The delegation explained to the CM that they had set up a prestigious Swaminarayan Gurukul University in 100 acres allocated at Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district, during the tenure of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and providing highest standards of education to students.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Group has more than 52 educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

Trustee member Sukhvallabh Swamy, Vijayawada branch organiser Mantraswaroop Swamy, Trust members Shravanpriya Swamy and Vishudjeevan Swamy, former Minister Jalagam Prasada Rao and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu were also present.