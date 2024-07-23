Live
Tarpaulins, Mosquito nets distributed to tribals
Vijayawada: The Red Cross has distributed tarpaulins and mosquito nets to flood-affected tribals on Monday. Recent heavy rains have caused havoc in many districts.
ASR district is one of the worst-affected and many villages and tribal hamlets were inundated with heavy and continuous rains for the last one week. Thousands of families were evacuated and accommodated at relief camps being organised by ITDA.
On the directions of Dr Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of AP Red Cross, a team of Red Cross volunteers have been deputed to Kunavaram and Chinthoor mandals with relief materials.
BVS Kumar, State coordinator for Blood Banks and Projects in Andhra Pradesh personally visited the relief camps in Chinthoor and coordinated with the team members.
Sarala Vandanam, special collector in-charge of Flood Control Command, distributed Red Cross tarpaulins and mosquito nets to 500 affected families in Chinthoor and Kunavaram mandals. Ambedkar, Special Deputy Collector, ASR district, and Red Cross district coordinators from ASR and NTR districts participated in the distribution programme.
A S Dinesh Kumar, the Collector and president, Indian Red Cross Society, ASR district appreciated and thanked the AP Red Cross for its timely supply of the much-needed tarpaulins and mosquito nets to the tribal families.