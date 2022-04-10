Tell about your achievements, Payyavula Keshav asks CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Payyavula Keshav on Saturday strongly objected to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for using 'inappropriate language' while addressing a public meeting at Nandyal in Kurnool district on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the TDP leader said the Chief Minister perhaps used such a lowly language frustrated over the intelligence reports and the outcome of his own 'PK' Survey on his government's failures.

Left with no choice, Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to stoop to such low levels to divert the public attention from the real issues, he said. He advised the CM to list out his achievements in the past three years instead of foul-mouthing the TDP or the Opposition. "What progress did Jagan Mohan Reddy achieve in the Rayalaseema projects since his coming to power? Did he make any progress in the north Andhra projects? What great progress had Jagan Reddy achieved in the Polavaram Project which is the lifeline of AP?" he said.

The PAC chairman warned that it would be the people who would 'pluck' the power that they had given to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 election. All sections of people were greatly disappointed with the CM's attitude. Jagan had 'plucked away' 24 hour power supply. He had chased away industries, blocked all kinds of development and ruined the lives of youth and employees, he said.

The TDP leader also faulted the Chief Minister for not securing any benefits to the state despite his several visits to Delhi. Keshav sought to know whether people gave power to Jagan Mohan Reddy to remove Anna canteens. The CM could achieve nothing on Special Category Status, steel plant and other projects.

He expressed surprise at how Jagan would be able to root out the opposition parties when he could not smoothly replace his own Cabinet ministers.

It was the duty of the media to write about the problems of the people. The opposition would question the government on behalf of the people. Instead of accepting constructive criticism, the CM was launching attacks on both the media and the opposition, he lamented.