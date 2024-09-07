Third breach of Budameru bund in Vijayawada succesfully fixed

The officials from the Water Resources Department have successfully filled the third breach of the Budameru effectively halting the flow of floodwaters into lower-lying areas. The completion of this critical operation occurred Saturday, following the earlier burial of two other holes.

Minister Nara Lokesh was present at the site to oversee the efforts, along with Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, who provided supervision for the crucial work. The initiative to fill the breaches of Budameru was executed on a war footing, particularly in response to the heavy floods that recently impacted the region.

The Budameru Diversion Channel (BDC) suffered significant damage due to unprecedented rainfall, which resulted in a flood surge of 60,000 cusecs. To bolster the efforts, approximately 120 army personnel from the 6th Battalion based in Chennai and troops from the Regimental Battalion in Secunderabad were deployed to assist in the operation.

The combined efforts of government agencies and military personnel have effectively mitigated the flooding threat, showcasing a collaborative response to natural disasters in the region.