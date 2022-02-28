Two students from Ukraine arrive at Gannavaram Airport

Vijayawada: It was a memorable day for two medical students – Kasani Kavyasri and Sai Praveen, who were stranded in Ukraine, as they met their family members at Gannavaram airport on Sunday. They left the airport in Romania on Saturday, reached Mumbai and finally came to Gannavaram via Shamshabad airport.

Kavyasri is studying third year MBBS in Bukovinian State Medical University in Western Ukraine. She safely reached the Ukraine-Romania border where the Indian embassy officials took her to the airport where she boarded a flight from Bucharest, Romania. The Central government is operating special flights from Romania to India to lift the stranded Indian students.

Another student Sai Praveen from Guntur is studying fourth year MBBS in Chernivtsi city in Western Ukraine. He along with other Indian students crossed the border and reached Romania. He boarded the flight in Romania and finally came to Gannavaram airport.

Nuzvid Revenue Divisional Officer K Rajyalakshmi and other officials have welcomed the students at the airport. Kavyasri's mother Kasani Lakshmi Sailaja and grandfather Mahesh received her at the airport, while Sai Praveen's mother Anuradha and brother Prasanth welcomed him.

Later, speaking to the media, Sai Praveen said the impact of Russia-Ukraine war was very less and so he could comfortably reach Romanain border. He thanked the Indian Embassy, Indian and Andhra Pradesh governments for helping him to get back to India.

Kavyasri hailing from Nidadavolu of West Godavari district, said students were in bunkers for three days since the war broke out. She said many students were trapped in Eastern Ukraine and were eagerly waiting to come back to India.