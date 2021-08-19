Union Minister Kishan Reddy to continue Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Vijayawada, here is the schedule

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who inaugurated the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Tirupati, visited the Tirumala temple on Thursday. On his arrival, the temple officials welcomed him and arranged a visit. Kishan Reddy was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. Vedic scholars offered blessings to Kishan Reddy in the Ranganaikula Mandapam. It is learned that Union Minister Kishan Reddy has started a Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Tirupati. The yatra will be held for two days in AP in Tirupati and Vijayawada Parliamentary constituencies and it will shift to Telangana Kishan Reddy launched the Jana Ashirwad Yatra on the occasion of the completion of seven years of BJP rule at the Centre. Departing from Tirupati, he will reach Vijayawada directly.



According to schedule Union Minister Kishan Reddy and state BJP president Somu Veerraju will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 11.15 am followed by a huge rally with motorcycles and cars will be held at 11.30 am from the airport to the venue set up by the BJP as part of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra. Later, a meeting will be held at noon in Vijayawada Parliament as part of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, which will be held at The Venue Convention Center in Vijayawada.



Kishan Reddy will pay a courtesy call on senior journalists and the family of the late Padma Shri Turlapati Kutumba Rao at 1.30 pm followed by 1.40 pm visiting Vijayawada Durga Malleshwaraswamy Varla Temple and perform special pujas. The union minister will then visit the Vaccine Centre in Vijayawada and will travel to Telangana as a continuation of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra. After entering Kodada, he will continue his journey with BJP leaders and activists.



On Wednesday, he took part in the Jana Ashirwad Yatra held in Tirupati and addressed a meeting held at the Municipal Corporation office. He said central government schemes were reaching out to every poor household. He recalled that during covid‌, the poor were given 5 kg of rice per month for free. He said several central educational institutions would be set up from Srikakulam to Kurnool.