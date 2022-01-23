Vijayawada: 3-day International conference begins at VIT

Vijayawada: The first International Conference on Advances in Mechanical Engineer-ing & Material Science (ICAMEMS) is being held virtually at VIT AP Uni-versity, Amaravati from January 22 to 24.

Chief guest S Balchandran, Executive Chairman and CEO, Buimerc Cor-poration Ltd., Dubai, UAE, emphasised the role of mechanical, civil and electrical engineering in building block of current technologies develop-ment.

During the pandemic period, there is a need to developing technologies which cater to the requirements of society, he said.

Dr Mohammad Younis, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York, USA motivated students to make use of the conference to develop technologies based on the challenges the society faced.

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT, emphasised the contribu-tion of VIT Group of Institutions, in research and pointed out that its alumni were doing well in various industries across the globe.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP, highlighted the role of mul-tidisciplinary research and innovation for development of technologies with patent filing.

The participants will present the research findings in the areas of materi-als and mechanical engineering for the benefit of scientific community. Dr P S Rama Sreekanth, convenor ICAMEMS, said that there are 6 invit-ed talks by speakers who are associated with reputed institutes and uni-versities. In all, 1000 participants from 25 states and from 13 countries are taking part in the conference. As many as 120 articles have been accepted for publication.

Dr C L V Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP, faculty, scholars and staff were also present.