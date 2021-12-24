Vijayawada: APSACS urged to enumerate trafficking survivors

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) should undertake an action plan for the development, welfare and rehabilitation of survivors of trafficking and sex workers by identifying the unregistered persons, the forum of survivors of trafficking and sex workers, Vimukti, demanded.

Vimukti forum vice-president Rajani, secretary Pushpavathi and member Mounika met Project Director Dr Uma Sundari and Joint Director Dr P Uma Devi of APSACS and submitted a representation to them here on Thursday.

Vimukti members recalled in the memorandum that the Supreme Court has instructed National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to identify sex workers, who are in need of ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, and issue them with immediate effect. Moreover, it also instructed to provide all the benefits under various welfare and economic schemes to sex workers, like those providing to informal workers.

They requested for the coordinated efforts of APSACS with Women and Child Development department and State Mahila Commission for the welfare and protection of the rights of sex workers.

The Vimukti leaders demanded formation of SHGs with sex workers to ensure revolving fund by the government for them. There shall be some economic support through various government and financial agencies to sex workers to start small-scale business for their alternative livelihood. Health services should be provided to the HIV-infected women along with ART treatment in local PHCs.

Other members Jyothi and Sri Priya also present on the occasion.