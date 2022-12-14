Vijayawada: Call to apply for regularisation of Sada Bainama documents

Vijayawada(NTR District): All the eligible people should apply for regularisation of Sada Bainama documents before the deadline, said Ajay Kallam, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister.

A one-day training programme was organised for selected Deputy Collectors, Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and other revenue staff from all districts at Mangalagiri Land Administration Department Chief Commissioner's office on regularisation of Sada Bainama documents on Tuesday.

During the programme, Commissioner of Land Records and Survey Settlement Siddharth Jain and Ajay Kallam launched the newly designed Sada Bainama regularisation book with complete information. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kallam explained that there are lakhs of people, who have not obtained title deeds and the government has given them an opportunity to get their right documents. He said that it is the responsibility of the officials to take advantage of this opportunity given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the poor farmers. It is suggested to regularise according to the provisions of ROR Act.

Land Records and Survey Settlement Commissioner Siddharth Jain said that the regularisation of Sada Bainama is applicable only to agricultural lands in rural areas. He said that they will be able to regularise only purchases made by small farmers before the end of October 2021. He appealed to make full use of this State-level training programme and conduct re-training programmes at district, division and mandal levels to make this programme a success.

Advocate Suresh, Sunil, Land Administration Joint Secretary G Ganesh Kumar, Guntur Joint Collector G Rajakumari, CMRO PD Rachna, Survey Academy Vice-Principal CHVSN Kumar, Professors of Nalsar Law University and High Court participated in the training programme.