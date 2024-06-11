Vijayawada: City traffic to be diverted for swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

Vijayawada: NTR district police announced that traffic will be diverted on June 12 from 5 am to 5 pm to mark the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate

Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Medha IT Park in Gannavaram at 11.27 am. APSRTC buses travelling from Vijayawada towards Eluru will be diverted via Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Old PCR Junction, Eluru road, Hotel Swarna Palace, Chuttugunta, Gunadala, Ramavarappadu Ring,

Inner Ring Road, Nunna Bypass, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Eluru. Vehicles travelling from Vijayawada towards Eluru will be diverted via Vijayawada Benz circle, Kankipadu, Pamarru, Hanuman Junction and Eluru.

Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Hyderabad will be diverted from Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, G Konduru, Ibrahimpatnam and Nandigama.

Vehicles travelling from Chennai towards Hyderabad will be diverted towards Medarametla, Addanki, Narasaraopet, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalogonda. Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Guntur will be diverted via Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Narasaraopet, Addanki and Medarametla in Prakasam district.