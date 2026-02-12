Vijayawada: Civic chief emphasises uninterrupted desilting

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted desilting works in all outfall drains across the city to prevent waterlogging and safeguard public health.

During an early morning inspection on Wednesday, he visited several key locations, including One Town Nizam Gate, KL Rao Outfall Drain, Urmila Subbarao Nagar Outfall Drain, and Housing Board Colony, to review the progress of desilting and sanitation works on the ground.

At the Nizam Gate outfall drain, he expressed concern over the accumulation of waste and silt. When he questioned the staff about the delay in desilting, they informed him that the excavator was under repair, causing disruption in the works.

Taking serious note of the issue, Dhyanachandra instructed the engineering officials to ensure that any vehicle or machinery related to sanitation management is repaired without delay and brought back into service immediately.

Since there was no proper road access to inspect the Urmila Subbarao Nagar outfall drain, the Commissioner used drone technology to assess whether the desilting works had been completed. He directed the officials to complete the remaining desilting works thoroughly and without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that desilting of all outfall drains in the city must be carried out continuously. He instructed engineering officials that in case of machinery breakdowns, immediate repairs should be undertaken to avoid any disruption to the process.

Later, Dhyanachandra inspected the Anna Canteen located in the Housing Board Colony. He directed officials to maintain proper sanitation standards and ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking and utility water.