Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles senior journalist’s CHVM Krishna Rao death

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of senior journalist CHVM Krishna Rao, popularly known as Babai, who rose from humble beginnings to high levels in Telugu and English journalism. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

X