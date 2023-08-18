Live
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
- iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple
Just In
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles senior journalist’s CHVM Krishna Rao death
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of senior journalist CHVM Krishna Rao
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of senior journalist CHVM Krishna Rao, popularly known as Babai, who rose from humble beginnings to high levels in Telugu and English journalism. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS