Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao orders removal of silt, waste from canals

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao ordered the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities to take up cleaning of Bandar, Rives and Eluru canals. He directed them to remove mud, waste materials and dregs, which are obstructing water flow from the respective canals.

He inspected the water stagnation in the Rives canal caused by the mud at Kotha Vantena Centre here on Sunday. He went to the nearby ward secretariat and talked about the situation.

The Collector said that due to the stagnant sewage water, infections, and contagious diseases are likely to spread speedily. He directed to sprinkle anti-larva spray to contain mosquito menace. He further insisted on maintaining hygiene along all the canal banks. He ordered them for maintaining clean and green parks which were set up on the canal banks. The officials were instructed to take these measures immediately and make the premises hygienic and green.