Vijayawada: Complete schools’ revamp as per schedule says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the Nadu-Nedu second phase works in schools as per schedule while focussing on proper maintenance of the schools which have got a facelift under the first phase.

At a review on education on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to ensure that special attention is paid by the teachers towards students lagging behind others in classrooms and take necessary steps so that they would be on par with others. He also directed them to complete the installation of IFPs in all schools by December third week and provide broadband connection to all schools.

He directed them to take steps to hand over Vidya Kanuka kits to students before the schools are reopened. He was informed that works worth Rs 3,746.82 crore are being undertaken under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu and 11 types of necessary facilities would be provided to schools. They also said works are being undertaken at a rapid pace in junior colleges.

Officials told him that tabs loaded with all necessary apps would be distributed to Class 8 students from December 21. Use of tabs is giving good results as teachers and students are using them for an average of 77 and 67 minutes daily respectively. As many as 7,000 tabs have been repaired and put to reuse, they said.

Explaining the steps taken to reduce the dropout rate in schools, officials said that 1,49,515 failed students including Class 10 students have rejoined the schools and volunteers are playing key role in this.

They also said that Nandyal district created history as it became the first district to have 100 per cent enrolment in schools. When the officials explained that 87 per cent of the students of Classes 3 to 9 are taking their unit examinations in English medium, he said that efforts should be made to make the rest also follow suit.

They said that the average percentage of students taking examinations in English medium in the state stood at 84.11 as against national average of 37.03 per cent.

They further said that students are being trained for one hour daily in TOEFL and officials have attended the working group meetings on the introduction of (IB) International Baccalaureate curriculum in schools.

Students of Class 6 and above would also be trained in future skills with the help of experts from the engineering colleges, they said adding that French, Spanish, German and Japanese languages also would be taught to the students of classes 9 and 10 as per their options.

Advisor to government (education) A Sambasiva Reddy, APEWIDC chairman Nagarjuna Yadav, school education principal secretary Praveen Prakash and others were present.