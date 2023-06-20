Vijayawada: Congress predicts Rahul era to start after elections

Live
Vijayawada: On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju cut a cake and extended wishes to their leader. Later speaking with the media, he asserted that the Rahul era will come in the country. Stating that the country would be developed only with the rule of Congress, he hoped that his party would form the government by winning majority of MP seats in all the States.
He claimed that at present people are inching towards the Congress and wanted the party to come to power.
Party State working president Sunkara Padmasri, Vijayawada city president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, leaders V Gurunadham, Dhanekula Murali, M Suresh, G Krishna, PY Kiran, Meesala Rajeswara Rao and others participated in the programme.
Prior to that, the PCC chief went to the government hospital on the APCC campaign chariot and distributed fruits to the patients.