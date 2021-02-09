Vijayawada: CP and SP inspects polling stations in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Vijayawada, B Srinivasulu has made it clear there is no permission for victory processions in grama Panchayat elections under the limits of the commissionerate limits.

He visited some villages under Penamaluru assembly constituency limits and inspected the polling. He said the polling was continuing peacefully. Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu visited some villages in Veerulapadu and Nandigama mandals and reviewed the polling and security arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction with security arrangements and polling process.