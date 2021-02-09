X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: CP and SP inspects polling stations in Krishna district

Vijayawada: CP and SP inspects polling stations in Krishna district
x

Vijayawada: CP and SP inspects polling stations in Krishna district

Highlights

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Vijayawada, B Srinivasulu has made it clear there is no permission for victory processions in grama Panchayat electi...

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Vijayawada, B Srinivasulu has made it clear there is no permission for victory processions in grama Panchayat elections under the limits of the commissionerate limits.

He visited some villages under Penamaluru assembly constituency limits and inspected the polling. He said the polling was continuing peacefully. Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu visited some villages in Veerulapadu and Nandigama mandals and reviewed the polling and security arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction with security arrangements and polling process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X