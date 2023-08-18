Vijayawada: CP Kanthi Rana Tata inspects arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tour today

Vijayawada : NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the security arrangement for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour programme at Gunadala here on Thursday.

The CM will attend the inauguration of Hotel Hyatt Palace here on Friday.

In view of the CM tour to Vijayawada, the Police Commissioner reviewed the security arrangements and inspected parking places along with SP P Ravindra Babu, ACP P Bhaskara Rao, Machavaram CI Gunaram. He directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action to regulate the traffic.

Prior to that, Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargav and NTR district collector S Dilli Rao visited the Hyatt Hotel. They gave several suggestions to the officials concerned.

Later, the collector said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan will inaugurate the star hotel at 11 am. For that, CM will leave the camp office at Tadepalli at 10.45 am and arrive in the city at 11 am. Before the inauguration of the hotel, CM Jagan will interact with Hyatt Place Group of Company representatives, Hotels Association representatives and people’s representatives, he said. After the completion of the inaugural function, the CM would leave the city for the camp office at 11.30 am.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, YSRCP Vijayawada East In-charge Devineni Avinash, Hyatt Place Chairman Ramisetti Veera Swamy, MD R Sai Karthik, GM Chintala Ramakrishna, DCPs V Ahitha, B Ramakrishna, Udaya Rani, ACPs L Chenchu Reddy, K Sankuraiaha, VS Vasan, J Venkata Narayana, and others accompanied.