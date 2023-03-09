Vijayawada: CP Kanthi Rana Tata inspects security for Tirupatamma Tirunallu

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected security arrangements for the ongoing Sri Lakshmi Tirupatamma Thalli festivities at Penuganchiprolu village on Wednesday. Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma China Tirunallu commenced on Tuesday and will continue till March 11.

The third day festivities have a significance as the devotees offer Pasupu-Kumkuma to the goddess. For this ritual, thousands of pilgrims will visit the temple and bring Pasupu-Kumkuma to the Goddess in 150 Prabhas from Anigandlapadu.

In view of this, the CP inspected bandobast and traffic related arrangements. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure law and order and asked them to make sure pilgrims have hassle-free darshan of the Goddess.

Traffic DCP Srinivasa Rao, DCP Mary Prasanthi, Nandigama ACP Nageswara Reddy and others accompanied the Commissioner.