Vijayawada: Dasara arrangements apace

Vijayawada(NTR district): Authorities speeded up arrangements for the Dasara celebrations in Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri as only one week is left for the start of celebrations. The temple authorities along with revenue, municipal corporation, police and medical and health departments have been engaged in the arrangement for the last 15 days. This year, the festivities will start from September 26, Monday, and will continue for 10 days, till October 5. During the Navaratri celebrations, around 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple as Covid-19 restrictions that have affected festivities have been lifted this year.

Taking this into account, all the departments concerned are making preparations, including erecting queue lines, ticket counters, prasadam counters and providing other amenities.

Additional queue lines are being set up this year to accommodate huge crowds of devotees. Besides, officials are erecting special queue lines for VIPs along with Rs 100 and Rs 300 ticket holders.

A total of six queue lines are being arranged. Of them, two are free darshan, one for Rs 100 ticket holders, another for Rs 300 ticket holders.

VIPs will be allowed darshan only after they purchase a Rs 500 ticket and a special dedicated queue line is being set up for them at the 'OM' centre atop Indrakeeladri.

As many as 800 makeshift showers, toilets, and over 600 barbers are also being deployed for the service of the devotees. The authorities have also set up additional cloakrooms, footwear stands, and drinking water facilities.

On September 26, the first day of celebrations, the presiding deity Goddess Kanka Durga will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankruta Sri Durga Devi. On 27, Tuesday, she will be in Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi alankaram, on 28th, Sri Gayathri Devi alankaram, on 29th Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram, on 30th, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram, on October 1, Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi alankaram, on October 2nd, Sunday, Sri Saraswathi Devi (Moola Nakshatra) alankaram, on 3rd October Sri Durga Devi alankaram, on 4th October Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi alankaram, and on final day October 5,Wednesday, the Goddess will be decorated as Sri Raja Rajeshwari Devi alankaram.