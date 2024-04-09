Vijayawada: Engg students patted for achievement in sports

Vijayawada: Nadella Brahmaji Rao, retired assistant commissioner of customs and senior vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, commended the students for their remarkable achievements in national and university-level sports competitions, citing his own experiences at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College where he received invaluable support and encouragement.

Participating as the chief guest at theSports Day celebrations of the Engineering College here on Monday, Rao urged the students to actively participate in games and sports events, emphasising the role of sports in national service.

Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, encouraged all students to engage actively in sports, highlighting its significance in maintaining physical fitness and good health. He also underscored the values of law, justice and dharma urging students to uphold these principles.

Principal Dr A V Ratna Prasad announced the forthcoming establishment of an indoor sports complex, which will further enhance the college's sporting infrastructure.

Physical Director P Raghu provided a comprehensive report on VR Siddhartha Engineering College’s commendable performance across different sporting events.

All Deans, Heads of Departments, Administrative Officer MV Sai Babu, the faculty, staff and students participated.