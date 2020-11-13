Vijayawada: Explosives godown to come up at Ibrahimpatnam

Vijayawada: A godown with a capacity to store four tonnes of explosive used for quarry blasting would be constructed on the outskirts of Ibrahimpatnam.



Vijayawada sub-collector HM Dhyana Chandra visited the proposed site on the outskirts of Navipotavaram village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Thursday.

The sub-collector went to the remote place on a motorcycle to check whether the site is away from residential areas and schools. The no objection certificate would be issued by the Revenue department only after the mining, police and fire services departments issued clearance certificates.

Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar Surya Rao and others accompanied the sub-collector.

Later in the day, the sub-collector also visited G Konduru mandal wherein layouts are being developed at Sunnampadu and Munagapadu villages to provide house sites to 12,020 beneficiaries by the state government.

Dhyana Chandra instructed the officials and the contractors to expedite the development of layouts which were stopped due to the recent heavy rains. He told them to complete the works in ten days. Later, the sub-collector visited Cheruvu Madhavaram where the government is acquiring three acres of land to lay third railway line between Kondapalli and Kazipet.

He also visited the Kondapalli railway station and inspected the implementation of Covid-19 regulations and the hygienic conditions. Tahsildar Shaik Imtiaz and others accompanied the sub-collector.