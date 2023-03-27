Vijayawada: Government employees told to be ready for strike

Vijayawada: The condition of the government employees and the teachers has been deteriorating from bad to worse, said APNGOs Association erstwhile Krishna district president A Vidyasagar while addressing the district executive committee meeting of the APNGOs at NGO Home here on Sunday.

He said the State government had miserably failed to solve the demands of the employees and teachers in the last four years and also failed to pay salaries regularly. "The only solution is the united struggle to get our demands fulfilled," he said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Vidyasagar said that employees had suffered unprecedented loss in the wage revision. The fitment was reduced and the house rent allowance was also reduced, he said. It took nearly one year to issue the GO on the pay revision that reflected the sincerity of the government, he remarked.

The government had recently released the arrears of GPF and AP GLI to some extent, he said and demanded that the government pay the surrendered leaves amount which had been pending for the last two years.

Vidyasagar deplored that the government had been postponing the payment of three new dearness allowances from time to time. The arrears of old dearness allowances have been kept pending for the last three years.

The government is yet to come out with clarification on the arrears of wage revision. The new wage revision should be implemented from July 2023. The State government should release the DA arrears on par with the DA announced by the Central government, he demanded.

The senior NGO leader expressed concern over the delay in depositing the contribution of CPS funds into the PRAN account of the employees which did not happen in any other State in the country. The State government is yet to respond after the employees associations met the Chief Secretary and brought all the problems to his notice, the NGO leader said.

The government is yet to take a decision on the abolition of CPS and regularisation of the services of the contract employees. The enhancement of superannuation age from 60 to 62 was not implemented for the employees of the universities, public sector and the employees of Gurukul schools. He demanded release of the GO to this effect immediately.

NGOs Association district general secretary Md Iqbal said that the cashless treatment on health card was not being implemented though the employees are regularly contributing to the health scheme since the government failed to pay its share and the employees share.

He demanded the government to take immediate action in this respect. Likewise, the government was not releasing its share for the welfare fund amount to the districts though the employees were paying regularly.

As a result, the employees are not getting amount for the medical necessities and marriages of children. He called upon the NGOs and teachers to launch an agitation to fulfill their demands. NGOs Association leaders P Ramesh, B Satish Kumar, M Rajubabu, BV Ramana, R Srinivasa Rao, D Viswanath, B Nagendra Rao, K Sivaleela, CH Krishna Moha, Ch Sriram, Naziruddin, Madhusudan and others participated.