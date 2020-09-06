Vijayawada: Innovative ways to smuggle liquor

Vijayawada: Liquor smugglers are getting innovative ideas to smuggle liquor from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh. One person tied 47 liquor bottles to the body and he was travelling in autorickshaw near Jonnalagadda village of Nandigamamandal on Sunday.

Nandigama police while searching vehicles near the check post noticed one person Rambabu tied 47 liquor bottles with belt. The police seized the bottles and registered a case for illegal smuggling of arrack. The police said he purchased liquor in Madhira and been transporting to Krishna district.

Liquor traders and smugglers are finding innovative ways to transport liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, some persons were found transporting liquor in ambulance and some others in other vehicles, buses etc.

Keeping in view of the continuous incidents of smuggling, the Krishna district police keep strict vigil on the border areas of Andhra and Telangana and searching the vehicles.