Vijayawada: International honour for photo journalist Srinivas Reddy

Vijayawada: The Guntur-based photographer has been honoured with Fellow of Royal Photographic Society Royal Photographic Society (RPS) UK has announced the most sought-after and the coveted global honour of the society, Fellow of Royal Photographic Society (FRPS) to the noted photographer Tamma Srinivasa Reddy of Tadepalli, Guntur district.

The Fellowship Honour in Applied Photography has been awarded to two photographers only. One is Srinivasa Reddy of India and Emailan and the other Britisher.

Srinivasa Reddy is the only the 18th Indian to receive the honour after the Royal Photographer Society was formally established and founded in London in the year 1853.

Srinivas Reddy's photo panel comprising 21 photos on Covid-19 pandemic situation in India has been considered by the Jury to announce the rare honour. The photo panel presented by Srinivasa Reddy has covered three States -Andhra Pradesh, Karntaka and Uttar Pradesh. Srinivas Reddy has spent four decades in photography.