  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: International honour for photo journalist Srinivas Reddy

Srinivasa Reddy Tamma
x

Srinivasa Reddy Tamma

Highlights

The Guntur-based photographer has been honoured with Fellow of Royal Photographic Society

Vijayawada: The Guntur-based photographer has been honoured with Fellow of Royal Photographic Society Royal Photographic Society (RPS) UK has announced the most sought-after and the coveted global honour of the society, Fellow of Royal Photographic Society (FRPS) to the noted photographer Tamma Srinivasa Reddy of Tadepalli, Guntur district.

The Fellowship Honour in Applied Photography has been awarded to two photographers only. One is Srinivasa Reddy of India and Emailan and the other Britisher.

Srinivasa Reddy is the only the 18th Indian to receive the honour after the Royal Photographer Society was formally established and founded in London in the year 1853.

Srinivas Reddy's photo panel comprising 21 photos on Covid-19 pandemic situation in India has been considered by the Jury to announce the rare honour. The photo panel presented by Srinivasa Reddy has covered three States -Andhra Pradesh, Karntaka and Uttar Pradesh. Srinivas Reddy has spent four decades in photography.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X