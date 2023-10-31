Vijayawada: Jai Andhra Democratic Forum office inaugurated

Vijayawada: After inaugurating Jai Andhra Democratic Forum (JDF) office at Prasanthi Nagar here on Monday, former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that many organisations should come forward on the lines of JDF for the development of Andhra Pradesh State.



Former Minister and Jai Andhra Movement organiser Kakani Venkata Ratnam’s grandson Dr Tarun Kakani initiated the Jai Andhra Democratic Forum. To achieve the motives of his grandfather Venkata Ratnam, JDF president Tarun is striving to conduct various activities in Vijayawada and as part of that, the JDF office was inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said the previous TDP government had failed to fulfil the motives of the people. Alleging that the Central government failed to resolve the bifurcation act and assurances, he suggested that all political parties should give priority to the needs of people. Further, he stated that all NRIs should take inspiration from Tarun Kakani to develop villages in their native areas by adopting them for integrated development. Vadde praised the JDF activities and said every organisation should follow its activities.

Jai Andhra Forum president Dr Tarun Kakani said that his forum would organise a roundtable meeting in Vijayawada regarding the setting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Vijayawada on November 1.

JDF secretary M Srinivas, member Gadde Chandrasekhar, Acharya NG Ranga Charitable Trust president Gogineni Dhanasekhar, Koneru Basaveswara Rao, and others participated.