Vijayawada: Jana Sena misleading people on GO 217

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for making baseless allegations against the government and trying to mislead people with malicious propaganda.

Speaking to the media at separate press conferences on Sunday, minister for animal husbandry and fisheries, Seediri Appalarajuand Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana said that Pawan Kalyan had been falsely interpreting GO 217, without having any basic knowledge.

They said that the GO has nothing to do with fishing in inland waters and stated that fishermen community would be

directly benefited with the GO, unlike the case during the previous government which exploited them.

They said that the Pawan Kalyan's meeting was more like a film promotion event and all those who took part in the event are only his fans but not fishermen. They said that the Jana Sena leader had only used Narasapuram meeting for his film promotion as he is totally unaware of the GO 217.

The state government brought the GO to check middlemen and raise living standards of fishermen community. However, the opposition leaders are unable to digest the good and spreading false propaganda to defame the government, they alleged.

The minister said that the brokers and middlemen used to loot fishermen and pay meagre amounts and to curb such evil practices, the government brought this initiative, where each fisherman would earn up to Rs 15,000 through the

fisheries society by going to public auction.