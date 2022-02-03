Vijayawada: Municipal Employees Colony a favourite for denizens

Vijayawada: With clean roads, other infrastructure facilities, the Municipal Employees Colony has become the favourite for the denizens of Vijayawada. The Colony is located between MG Road and Siddhartha Nagar and Revenue Colony.



Most of the residents of the colony are employees and they transformed the area from an ordinary one to a beautiful colony over the years with clean roads and lush green trees.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has provided facilities like street lighting and drainage system. Since located very near to MG road and Benz Circle, demand for house sites shot up and many middle and upper-middle class people preferred to settle in the colony.

The residents of the colony have easy access to many commercial areas on MG Road, Patamata, national highway. It takes few minutes for the colony residents to go shopping malls, shops, banks, offices on MG Road, Benz Circle junction and Siddhartha Nagar and other near by areas due to its location in prominent area.

Commercial activity has increased in the colony in recent years with setting up of offices, institutes, shops and other commercial establishments. Many apartments and group houses were also built in the colony and helped common people to buy flats.

Since many educational institutions and shopping malls are located on MG road, Siddharth Nagar, Benz Circle, demand for rented houses also very high in the Municipal Employees Colony. The colony residents had taken utmost care in growing plants and trees and transforming it into one of the beautiful colonies in the city. VMC has developed the UGD to prevent stagnation of sewage water in the open drains.

With all facilities, the Municipal Employees Colony has become the best option for many people to live in this area.

Delete Edit Reading room in Acharya Ranganagar Park in the colony Children's Park



