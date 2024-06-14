Live
- ‘Music Shop Murthy’ review: A heartfelt journey of dreams and determination
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
Just In
Vijayawada: Officials told to check pollution on NH
Highlights
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, along with officials from the National Highway Authority and the...
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, along with officials from the National Highway Authority and the VMC inspected the MG road, Eluru Road and service road from Benz Circle Junction to Ramavarappadu for beautification of Benz circle on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Pundkar said that since Benz Circle is one of the major junctions in the city the officials should take steps to increase greenery to reduce pollution.
He also instructed officials to take steps for de-siltation in the side drains to check clogging of water in the rainy season.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS