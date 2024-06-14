Vijayawada: Officials told to check pollution on NH

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, along with officials from the National Highway Authority and the VMC inspected the MG road, Eluru Road and service road from Benz Circle Junction to Ramavarappadu for beautification of Benz circle on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pundkar said that since Benz Circle is one of the major junctions in the city the officials should take steps to increase greenery to reduce pollution.

He also instructed officials to take steps for de-siltation in the side drains to check clogging of water in the rainy season.