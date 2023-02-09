Vijayawada: People urged to celebrate Cow Hug Day on Feb 14

Vijayawada: Animal Welfare Board secretary Sujit K Dutta appealed to people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14.

Probably, this appeal may be an answer to the Valentine's Day celebrated on February 14 which it claims to be influenced by the Western culture.

In the appeal released from the Animal Welfare Board which is part of the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, the secretary said that in view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase the individual and collective happiness.

The officials lamented that Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture. Dutta describes the cow as the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy. "It is known as Kamadhenu and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity."

Dutta claimed that the appeal had been issued with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of department of animal husbandry.