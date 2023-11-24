Vijayawada Railway station gets platinum certificate

Vijayawada : Vijayawada railway station is bestowed with Platinum Certification, the highest standard IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) rating on Thursday at Green Building Congress held at Chennai Trade Centre.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) M Srikanth and Sr DEnHM Ram Chandra Sahoo received the platinum rating certification for Vijayawada Railway Station.

Vijayawada Station has outperformed itself and immensely improved in almost all the aspects compared to the 2019 gold standard rating and clinched the platinum standard IGBC rating this year. Vijayawada Railway Station is the second station in SCR Zone to bag platinum rating after Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil termed it as “historic and prestigious moment” for Vijayawada Division. He stated that this IGBC platinum rating is a testament to hard work and determination of their staff to improve the environmental standards and excel in offering quality and eco-friendly services to passengers at Vijayawada Station.

The DRM lauded the hard work of EnHM, Electrical Maintenance Department and all other departments who were instrumental in achieving the platinum IGBC rating for Vijayawada Railway Station.