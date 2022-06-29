Vijayawada: Railways urged to construct RUB at RR Pet

Vijayawada(NTR District): Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu requested Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Sivendra Mohan to take steps for the construction of Rail Underpass connecting the New RR Pet and the Old RR Pet. He said people are facing problems due to the frequent closure of the railway crossing near the Old RR Pet.

MLA Vishnu along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar met the DRM on Tuesday and sought the cooperation of Railways to address the long pending problem.

He narrated the need for the speedy construction of Madhura Nagar RUB, road repairs to Ayodhya Nagar - New RR Pet, to give permission for laying CC road along the Hanuman Nagar road.

He also requested the DRM for the construction of limited subways near Karmel Nagar in Gunadala, Dal Mill near Madhura Nagar etc. Responding to their request, DRM Sivendra Mohan assured to look into the matter and take measures to solve the pending problems. Officials from the VMC and Railway attended the meeting.