Vijayawada: RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspects Vijayawada bus station

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director and Vice-chairman Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspected the Pandit Nehru Bus Station here and enquired about the bus services being operated during the lockdown.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao was recently appointed to the post and convened a meeting with the officials on the RTC operations. The RTC MD made suggestions on the functioning of CC cameras, maintenance of platforms and other activities.

He inspected the arrival and departure blocks, hygiene being maintained in the bus station, services of the dispensary, reservation point and information centre. The officials informed the MD about the services rendered to the passengers.