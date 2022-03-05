Vijayawada: SAAP approves new sports policy

Vijayawada: The Board of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) on Friday approved the new sports policy-2022-27. SAAP decided to request the government to effect registration, recognition and regulation of sports associations as per the Sports Act, 2022. SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy and vice-chairman and managing director Dr N Prabhakar Reddy attended the meeting, while the rest of the board members participated through Zoom conference.

The board decided to organise training programmes for the SAAP coaches to improve their skills with the cooperation of the Sports Authority of India. Sports clubs would be given permission hereafter to conduct tournaments and coaching camps by giving them membership. SAAP would start a magazine and digital platform. The Board will appoint marketing staff and the media personnel at district level. It has been suggested that the STEP should be delinked with the SAAP.

The Board had finalised the tenders for the construction of shopping complex at Tirupati, Nandyala and Guntur, to maintain Krida Vikas Kendras (KVKs) throughout the State. The sports authorities in 13 districts (DSA) would be given Rs 10 lakh to buy wrestling mats, footballs, volleyballs, handballs, basketballs and hockey sticks. District sports authorities of Nellore, Kadapa and Krishna at Machilipatnam would be allowed to purchase gym equipment. Laptops would be provided to the SAAP officials and DSA officials across the State for efficiently discharge their duties. A state-level committee would be set up for selecting state teams to participate in the national competitions.