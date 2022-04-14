Vijayawada: SCR earns Rs 111.52 crore from ticket checking

Vijayawada: Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) G John Prasad congratulated the team of officials for registering a revenue of Rs 111.52 crore from ticket checking during last financial year.

The commercial wing of South-Central Railway conducted a review meeting on ticket checking performance of the zone at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad.

CCM (Claims) C Venugopal, CCM (Freight Services) Dr BS Christopher, CCM (Passenger Marketing) K Sambasiva Rao, CCM (Passenger Services) R Sudarshan, other senior officials and chief ticket checking inspectors from headquarters and divisions also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, John Prasad stated that ticket checking is an important activity to provide hassle-free travel to the genuine rail passengers. He also stated that ticket checking is important for creating awareness among general public about the need for having valid travel authority. He also advised the staff to look after the availability of various passenger amenities in trains and attend to the grievances of passengers promptly.

Further, the feasibility of supply of Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) to ticket checking staff in some more trains was discussed in detail during the meeting. These terminals will help in improving the ease of working duly bringing transparency in the system.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) gave a brief presentation on the working of HHTs in this regard. Prizes were presented to the best performers in ticket checking by the PCCM.