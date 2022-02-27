Vijayawada: Staff told to adhere to office timings

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary, finance, SS Rawat, issued orders directing the officials and staff of finance department to adhere to the office timings from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

He said ten minutes late will be permitted for thrice in a month and if any employees attends office at 11 pm it will be considered as half day leave. The special chief secretary said if any employee reach the office after 1 pm it will be considered as full day leave.

Staff should not avail of leave without prior permission. He said all the employees should strictly adhere to the office timings to create working atmosphere. The same rules will be applied for contract and outsourcing staff also.