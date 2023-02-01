Vijayawada: State-level Polytechnic sports meet today

Vijayawada: The Government Polytechnic College will be organising the state-level 25th Polytechnic Sports meet which will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said about 1,700 students from four regions of 26 districts across the state will compete in 19 disciplines of sports.

MLA and vice-chairman of State Planning Board Malladi Vishnu, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and others are expected to attend the opening ceremony. Nagarani recalled that the state-level sports meet is being organised for the last 24 years.

Earlier in the year, district-level sports meets were conducted in all districts and first and second prize winners will participate in the competitions. Buses will be arranged at bus station and railway station to ferry the participating students to the venue of sports competitions, she informed. Sports persons will be provided food and accommodation at the venue. The sports meets are being conduct to bring out the sports talent among the students.