Live
- BRS, BJP trying to gain sympathy from farmers in name of drought
- ‘Masthu Shades Unnay Ra’gets huge applause on Amazon Prime Video
- Kamal’s ‘Thug Life’ update: Simbu undergone a successful look test; set to replace Dulquer
- Visakhapatnam: Two killed in separate accidents
- 50-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of apartment in Hyd
- Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More
- Visakhapatnam: Parents, students get into celebration mode
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
- Tirupati: Probe into liquor scam in AP imminent, warn NDA leaders
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
Just In
Vijayawada: TDP complains to EC on 'tapping' of Lokesh's phone
- Ex Rajya Sabha member Ravindra Kumar writes to CEC alleging that some police officers at the instance of state govt are tapping on party national general secretary’s phone
- Mentions DGP Rajendranath Reddy and intelligence chief Anjaneyulu, whom he terms as ‘lackeys’ of YSRCP
Vijayawada : TDP has complained to the Election Commission of India about alleged tapping of phone of its national general secretary Nara Lokesh. The party alleged that some police officers at the instance of the state government were tapping the phone of Lokesh.
Former Rajya Sabha member K Ravindra Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in this regard. The CEC was told that Lokesh received alerts from I-phone, informing that his phone was tapped using Pegasus software by unknown agencies. He had also received the alerts last month.
The TDP leader wrote that time and again they represented that DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu had become “lackeys” of YSRCP and were resorting to “unethical and unlawful acts to jeopardise” the prospects of NDA alliance partners in the ensuing election to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha.
He reiterated that Rajendranath Reddy has been holding the position of DGP as in-charge for last few years which is violative of orders of the Supreme Court. The TDP leader also alleged that Anjaneyulu is a ‘henchman’ of the state government and there are several allegations against the biased functioning of this officer.
The TDP leader urged the ECI to initiate action against these officers, appoint neutral and reputed officers in their positions and ensure free and fair elections.