Vijayawada: Tourism mobile app to be released on Ugadi

Vijayawada: The AP Tourism department would release 'Tourism Mobile App' on Ugadi, said Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, the Minister for Youth Advancement, Culture, Tourism and Sports, during a tourism review meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

In the review meeting, the Minister announced that tourism investors meet and travel mart would be held in March 2022.

He discussed the progress of various investment projects of AP Tourism during the review meeting. He encouraged promoting boating activities at potential tourism locations in the State by focusing public private partnership (PPP) and organising recreational activities at APTDC restaurants and at Harita Hotels located across the State.

He further advised the officials to focus on the possibilities of introducing new tour package at places where airports are located. In Andhra Pradesh, there are six airports - Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa and Kurnool. This will fillip tourism in the State.

To enhance tourism in the State, tourism investors meet is an important event, which will provide an opportunity to interact with tourism stakeholders and investors at one platform and to discuss on various tourism development aspects.

The Minister instructed the tourism officers to organise tourism investors meet and travel mart by March 2022. He also instructed them to open an AP Tourism Tourist Information Office (TIO) at prominent locations, at Chennai and Bhubaneswar cities to promote Andhra Pradesh Tourism.

In the review meeting, Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava, CEO APTA & MD APTDC S Satyanarayana, chairman of the APTDC Dr A Varaprasad Reddy and senior officers from APTA and APTDC were present.