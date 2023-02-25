Vijayawada unlikely to face water crisis this summer

In view of the ensuing summer, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities are making all efforts to ensure adequate water supply in the city to avoid inconvenience to the citizens. They are preparing an action plan in this regard.





In fact, despite having Krishna river adjacent to Vijayawada city, people reside in hilly terrain and suburbs face water shortage during every summer. Keeping this in mind, the authorities concerned are chalking out a plan to provide more than 140 litres per capita per day (LPCD) this summer as River Krishna (Prakasam Barrage) is brimming with full capacity. Likewise, the VMC is sanctioning around Rs 50 lakh to each circle (VMC has three circles) to undertake repair works of pipelines, reservoirs and water tanks. At present, Prakasam Barrage has a storage of 3.7 TMC of water (11.03 feet level) and Pulichintala Project has 43 TMC water which can cater drinking water needs during coming summer as well as irrigation water needs of Kharif (to start sowing) 2023 in Krishna Delta.





VMC supplies 180 MLD of water every day

The VMC has been supplying 180 MLD (million litres per day) to meet the citizens' water requirements. The authorities are providing 150 litres of water per person every day and it is 15 litres extra on suggestion of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.





As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, water supply of 135 litre per capita per day is the benchmark in urban areas. At present Vijayawada city has around 12 lakh population and all are being provided quality water from Krishna river through the head reservoir located near Durga Temple. After filtering water, head reservoir supplies it to around 76 reservoirs, head water tanks and GLS water tanks (Hilly terrain) across the city through pipelines. The VMC has around 1,200 km of water pipeline system that provides water supply to every street in the city including hilly areas. However, even though plenty of water resources are available in Vijayawada, hilly areas and city outskirts are facing water scarcity during every summer due to pipeline damage issues, high demand and others.





4 reservoirs under construction

The VMC is constructing another four water storage reservoirs at Lorry Stand area, Ramalingeswara Nagar and in Circle 2 area. Each reservoir has a capacity of above 1000 KLD (Kilolitres per day). So far 30 per cent reservoir works of Ramalingeswara Nagar and Lorry Stand area are completed. The cost of these two projects is Rs 8 crore.

The authorities laid foundation stone for constructing another two reservoirs in the limits of Circle 2 with an estimate of Rs 3.5 crore each project. VMC Chief Engineer Prabhakar said that they are preparing an action plan for the summer. Speaking to The Hans India, the CE said that they would supply around 140-150 litre water to each person every day during summer. He said that VMC has never faced any water difficulties during the past 50 years as Krishna river flows. Stating that they will take necessary action to ensure sufficient water supply to hilly areas and suburbs in summer, Prabhakar reminded that during every summer they provide drinking water and buttermilk to the public by setting up tents in the city.











