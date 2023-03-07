VMC to present `1,373.26 cr budget for 2023-24

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is going to introduce a massive budget of Rs 1,373.26 crore for the impending fiscal year of 2023-24 and it is Rs 258 crore additional to the last year's approved budget of Rs 1,114 crore. The VMC estimated Rs 859.12 crore as revenue income, Rs 444.43 crore as capital income and Rs 69.71 crore from deposits and advances. The revenue income expected includes Rs 303 crore tax revenues, Rs 44.32 crore assigned revenue, Rs 62.12 crore town planning and other income, Rs 22.62 crore license fees and administrative charges, Rs 12.7 crore sales and rents, Rs 40.37 crore market and remunerative enterprises, Rs 66.22 crore water supply and UGD, and other income (sales, interests) Rs 308.40 crore. On the other hand, the VMC authorities estimated the revenue expenses will be Rs 1,419.90 crore for this year, of which for salaries Rs 296.27 crore is earmarked, operational expenses Rs 213 crore, repairs and maintenance Rs 123.77 crore, administrative charges Rs 56.12 crore and other expenses.



