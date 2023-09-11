Voters will teach lesson to CM: TDP

Guntur: TDP floor leader in GMC Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) said that remanding former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is politically motivated to tarnish his image.

In a statement here on Sunday, he warned that voters will teach a lesson to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said, unable to digest the response to Naidu’s meetings, he was sent to jail.

Meanwhile, the TDP activists led by former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar in Pedakurapadu conducted deeksha in protest against the arrest of Naidu on Sunday. They condemned the arrest and demanded the government to release him immediately.

Similarly, TDP leaders led by the party Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed protested with black balloons.

Addressing the media, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar described the remand of Naidu as ‘Dark day for Democracy’. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to CM Jagan.