Vyuham movie to be release before Assembly polls

VIJAYAWADA: Film director Ram Gopal Varma said on Sunday ‘Vyuham’ movie has two parts and will be released before the Assembly elections. Vyuham film unit shot some scenes related to the movie on Prakasam barrage. Later, interacting with the media Ram Gopal Varma said the Vyuham movie is produced basing on the incidents taken place in the state after the death of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. He said all important political developments taken place in the state are depicted in the movie and he would not disclose all.

Replying to a question, he said the incident of murder of Y S Vivekananda will also be there in the movie. He further stated that he is the fan of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and he wanted to project Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in his view point.

Referring to the story he said “I will show what I believe’ in the movie.

Asked the YCP is funding the movie, he said there is no funding from YCP and film producer Dasari Kiran is behind the movie.

He said the film will have characters of Y S Jagan, Y S Bharati, Pawan Kalyan and others. Asked about the movie and theme, he said Vyuham is a political thriller and based on the political activities taken place after the death Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Asked whether he was making the movie to bring back CM to power once again, Ram Gopal Varma said who he was to make Jagan CM. He said that he was just making a movie and he would show what he believes.

Asked about the comments made by the TDP leaders Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and others about the movie and shooting in NTR district and Guntur district, Ram Gopal Varma said he likes criticism and he does not like flattery. He said the TDP leaders are giving free publicity to the movie Vyuham and he welcomes it.