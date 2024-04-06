Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha tripartite alliance candidate M Sribharat appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for democracy, which went for a toss during the YSRCP rule.

Holding a meeting with the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance candidates here on Friday, Sribharat released the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency manifesto highlighting a slogan of ‘pothu gelavali-palana marali’ (alliance should win, governance should change).

Speaking on the occasion, Sribharat said that the state was ruled by evil for the past five years. He said that political leaders have lost their right to question the government during the YSRCP’s rule.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was illegally sent to jail because Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not bear the growing popularity of Naidu among the people of AP, the LS candidate opined. He expressed hope that the alliance would win in the seven assembly constituencies with a good majority.

Further, Sribharat asked the people of the state to think about the future of their children and vote for the alliance candidates in the ensuing elections to save the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji stated that five issues related to the elections were discussed in detail in the meeting. He alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to win 2024 polls with the influence of money.

Gajuwaka constituency candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the CM had closed Anna canteens that provided food to the poor at a nominal cost. East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that Visakhapatnam has become a hub for drugs.

North constituency BJP candidate P Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he would make Visakhapatnam an executive capital, but mortgaged all the properties in the city instead of developing the district.

West constituency candidate PGVR Naidu, S Kota constituency candidate Kolla Lalitha Kumari, BJP district president M Raveendra, Jana Sena Party leaders B Satyanarayana and Usha Kiran were present.