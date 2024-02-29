Anantapur: Bhairavanitippa irrigation project key election issue

Kalyandurgam (Anantapur) : The two mainline parties TDP and the YSRCP have announced their candidates for the Kalyandurgam constituency for the ensuing elections.

Sitting MP Talari Rangaiah is the YSRCP candidate while Amilineni Surendra Babu, an A class civil contractor is the TDP candidate. Surendra Babu tried in vain in the 2014 Assembly elections for his nomination.

His candidature was changed in the last minute in favour of Hanumantharaya Choudhury. The TDP lost to YSRCP in 2019 elections and sitting MLA and minister Ushasri Charan won over the TDP.

Ushasri Charan has been shifted to Penukonda and in her place in Kalyandurgam, YSRCP Anantapur sitting MP Talari Rangaiah has been nominated as MLA candidate for the 2024 Assembly elections.

TDP candidate Surendra Babu is relatively new to politics and had been an ardent supporter and financier of the party. The Bhairavanitippa irrigation project completion had been the long pending demand of the constituency. The sitting MLA Ushasri having worked as a Minister in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet, could not get funds for the project completion.

The new YSRCP MLA candidate Talari Rangaiah has a good track record of performance as an MP. The project has emerged as an election issue and the TDP is finding fault with the present government for failing to complete the irrigation project.

He had a fine record as an excellent bureaucrat when he worked as the DRDA project officer in the district. People have immense faith in his work and as he is a non-controversial man. So his candidature will take care of the party's negative image if any in the constituency. He is pro-active and accessible to people and party workers always.

The constituency has 2.20 lakh voters spread over the mandals of Bramhadanudram, Suttur, Kalyandurgam, Kundurpi and Kambadur. The Assembly constituency of Kalyandurgam in its 70-year history had elected independents, Congress, Janata party, CPI, TDP and YSRCP candidates.

The constituency was founded in 1951 and in 1952 elected its first MLA from the Congress Party. Subsequently, Congress candidates won in 1972, 1989 and 2009. In 2009, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy won from the constituency. In 1967 it elected an independent candidate Mareppa.

In 1978, Janata Party candidate Narasappa won. In 1985 CPI candidate Pakeerappa registered victory. The TDP candidates won from the constituency in 1983, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

In 2019, YSRCP candidate K V Ushasri Charan won against her TDP rival Hanumantharaya Choudhury amidst the high tide Jagan wave.